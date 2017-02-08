Play With Your Food Applause

Play With Your Food Applause

12 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Audience members today applaud actors Patricia Kalember and Bethany Caputo after their performance in the Play With Your Food lunchtime play reading series at Westport's Toquet Hall. Performances continue Wednesday and Thursday in Westport with later performances in Greenwich and Fairfield.

