Pinned With Love

Leigh Marsan pins a badge on husband Nick today after he was sworn in as a new Westport fire inspector in a ceremony at fire headquarters. Marsan, who joined the department in 2007, is a U.S. Army veteran who has served a tour in Afghanistan.

