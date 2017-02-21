Pinned With Love
Leigh Marsan pins a badge on husband Nick today after he was sworn in as a new Westport fire inspector in a ceremony at fire headquarters. Marsan, who joined the department in 2007, is a U.S. Army veteran who has served a tour in Afghanistan.
