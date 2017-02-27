Pharmacy Combines Prescription, Wellness, Lifestyle Under One Westport Roof
A cozy "living room" space is dedicated for customers to relax while shopping and for health practitioners to give presentations at the new pharmacy in Westport. She was there to pick up medication and wanted to consult with the pharmacist on a private matter, Hein said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|26-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder ...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|9 hr
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bob Duff welcomed more than $8,000 in state gr... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|JOEYs back
|12
|Deported man faces charge in fatal stabbing
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Friday was one of the warmest February days on ...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC