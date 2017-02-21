Petition: Allow coyote trapping in Westport

Residents are looking to quell the rise in coyote sightings by proposing to allow the trapping and removal of coyotes and coyote/wolf hybrids in town. Signed by 30 electors and petitioned by resident Arthur Buckman , the initiative is in response to growing concerns about pet and child safety in the wake of a recent incident where a coyote killed a 40-lb dog on Charcoal Hill Road.

