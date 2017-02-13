Penguins To Take The Plunge For Special Olympics In Westport
Brave souls will be "freezin' for a reason" next month as they splash into the frigid waters off Westport next month. It will raise money for Special Olympics Connecticut, which provides year-round training for 13,000 athletes who take part in 27 different sports.
