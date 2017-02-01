P&Z Launches Second Online Survey
Westport's Planning and Zoning Commission wants your views about Westport and its future in a second online survey. P&Z Director Mary Young said the survey is to get input about possible strategies for inclusion in the 2017 Plan of Conservation and Development .
