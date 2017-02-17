Overlooking Compo Beach, the house at...

Overlooking Compo Beach, the house at 33 Sherwood Drive in Westport was designed by noted architect Peter Cadoux, who designed the Levitt Pavilion, along with other properties. Its more unique features include a panoramic roof deck with an outdoor fireplace, a glass ceiling shower and kitchen cabinets that fold up with a gentle touch.

