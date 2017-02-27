On the Market: New construction in Saugatuck hits the market
The newly constructed contemporary house at 5 Laurel Road is a vertical house because it optimizes the property by building up rather than out. The newly constructed contemporary house at 5 Laurel Road is a vertical house because it optimizes the property by building up rather than out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|4 hr
|JOEYs back
|1
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect was back ...
|8 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|26-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder ...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC