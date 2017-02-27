Norwalk Driver Busted Going 96 MPH On...

Norwalk Driver Busted Going 96 MPH On Westport Streets

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Westport police charged a Norwalk man with reckless driving and disobeying the signal of police officer after he was observed reaching speeds of 96 miles per hour. Christopher Anderson, 56, was arrested on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. after an officer was running a radar detail.

