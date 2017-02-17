Miller

Miller

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In Connecticut, the most serious instance of voter fraud may have been the case of former state Rep. Christina Ayala, who voted in nine different primaries and elections from false addresses between 2009 and 2013, and did not live in the district she was elected to represent. She pled guilty and agreed to not run for office for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... 3 hr BPT 1
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 8 hr Samuels Furnace Man 43
the old Barkers (Sep '08) 13 hr DavA 743
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 20 hr Pedro 3
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch Sat BPT 1
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners Sat Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... Sat Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC