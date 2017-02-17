Miller
In Connecticut, the most serious instance of voter fraud may have been the case of former state Rep. Christina Ayala, who voted in nine different primaries and elections from false addresses between 2009 and 2013, and did not live in the district she was elected to represent. She pled guilty and agreed to not run for office for two years.
