Milford contractor accused of bilking customer of $32K
A Milford contractor is accused of charging a Westport homeowner more than $32,000 for home repairs that police say were never completed. In October 2016, the victim of this incident signed a proposal with contractor Jeffrey Chirillo of Chirillo Contracting, for remodeling work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|8 hr
|BPT
|4
|Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Br...
|8 hr
|BPT
|3
|False rape charges again expose injustice of ca...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|9 hr
|Win Big
|10
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|9 hr
|Win Big
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|9 hr
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC