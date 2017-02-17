Mike "Wolfie" Connors, beloved Black Duck Cafe bartender,...
Mike Connors , a beloved bartender who served up good times and brews for over three decades in Westport, died Feb. 15 in Stratford. He was 58. The cause was a heart attack, said his longtime friend and co-worker from the Black Duck Caf, Martin O'Grady .
