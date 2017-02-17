Mike "Wolfie" Connors, beloved Black ...

Mike "Wolfie" Connors, beloved Black Duck Cafe bartender,...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Mike Connors , a beloved bartender who served up good times and brews for over three decades in Westport, died Feb. 15 in Stratford. He was 58. The cause was a heart attack, said his longtime friend and co-worker from the Black Duck Caf, Martin O'Grady .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 2 hr Pedro 3
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch 5 hr BPT 1
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... 14 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) 23 hr ThatAwkwardPoet 33
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave Fri Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Fri Samuels Furnace Man 9
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC