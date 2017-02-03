Marpe: Malloy's Pension Plan to Cost Westport $6 Million

Westport will need an extra $5 to $6 million in its total budget for next year if Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's proposal to have towns pay one-third of teacher pensions becomes a reality, First Selectman Jim Marpe said today. "The governor's announcement comes as a real surprise, and it will require us to take a hard look at our budgets," Marpe said.

