Marpe: Malloy's Pension Plan to Cost Westport $6 Million
Westport will need an extra $5 to $6 million in its total budget for next year if Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's proposal to have towns pay one-third of teacher pensions becomes a reality, First Selectman Jim Marpe said today. "The governor's announcement comes as a real surprise, and it will require us to take a hard look at our budgets," Marpe said.
