Man accused of forgery scheme, UPS packages theft

A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with an elaborate identity-theft scheme, apparently for the third time, according to a statement from the Westport Police Department . Police say that Leeroy Maragh , 26, of Fairview Avenue in Bridgeport, approached a UPS driver in Westport last October and convinced him to hand over packages after presenting a fake Connecticut driver's license.

