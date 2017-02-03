Man accused of forgery scheme, UPS packages theft
A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with an elaborate identity-theft scheme, apparently for the third time, according to a statement from the Westport Police Department . Police say that Leeroy Maragh , 26, of Fairview Avenue in Bridgeport, approached a UPS driver in Westport last October and convinced him to hand over packages after presenting a fake Connecticut driver's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|agape flights of venice florida
|9 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|12 hr
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|16 hr
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'...
|Sun
|Well Well
|4
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Sun
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Tuition-free college gains ground
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC