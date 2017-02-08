Malloy Slashes State Aid To New Canaan Schools In Proposed Budget

Gov. Dannel Malloy released his proposed state budget for the next two years on Wednesday, which dramatically reduces or outright eliminates Education Cost Sharing grants for some of the wealthiest towns in Fairfield County, while maintaining or increasing aid for some of the larger cities. In announcing his budget, Malloy said that the state would use a new formula in deciding how much money municipalities would receive in municipal aid, the majority of which goes toward schools in the form of ECS grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.