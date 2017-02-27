Lights, Camera, Sew
There was a commercial shoot today for Singer Sewing Machine products at the empty storefront at 153-155 Post Road East formerly occupied by Organics Moderne. Randy Herbertson , owner of the Westport-based ad agency The Visual Brand was directing.
