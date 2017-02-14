Large Turnout for Harold Levine Funeral
There was a large turnout today at Westport's Temple Israel for the funeral of Westport arts patron and advertising executive Harold Levine, who died Feb 9 at 95. Son Jay Levine said of his father: "There were very few events my father enjoyed more than a party and none more than the ones at which he was honored He was the consummate people person." He added: "He gave me these guidelines in life - one-third life is family, one-third is business, one-third is community."
