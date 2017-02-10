Kids Band Jams For Charity At Stamfor...

Kids Band Jams For Charity At Stamford Restaurant

A band comprised of young musicians and artists from Stamford and Monroe will play at a Stamford restaurant later this month to raise money for one of their favorite charities. The musical group RED, a four-member musical act of children ages 10-12, will perform at Westchester Burger on Sunday, Feb. 26. Their show starts at 5 p.m. and the restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity chosen by the group.

