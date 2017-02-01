James Ross will chair the Commission on People with Disabilities.
Legally blind since 2005, James Ross a 54-year old electronic equity market architect, used the commuter bus regularly to get to his job at the New York Stock Exchange for years. Ross' 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, suffered a stroke when she was one and still suffers from its effects; his 11-year-old son, Emmitt, has epilepsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|1 hr
|Mommy warning
|4
|Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|5 hr
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|6 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC