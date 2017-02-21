In response to Trump: Westport school...

In response to Trump: Westport schools "safe haven" for...

Transgender students at Westport Public Schools will continue to have their rights protected - specifically, the ability to choose which gender restroom they identify with - despite President Donald Trump 's administration rescinding a directive implemented by his predecessor Barack Obama that prevents public schools from discriminating against them in such ways. In a move orchestrated by Attorney General Jeff Session 's Justice Department , and supported by the Department of Education , Obama's guidance that federal nondiscrimination laws, under title IX, allowing students to choose where they go to the bathroom based on their gender identity, was dismissed.

