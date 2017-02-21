In response to Trump: Westport schools "safe haven" for...
Transgender students at Westport Public Schools will continue to have their rights protected - specifically, the ability to choose which gender restroom they identify with - despite President Donald Trump 's administration rescinding a directive implemented by his predecessor Barack Obama that prevents public schools from discriminating against them in such ways. In a move orchestrated by Attorney General Jeff Session 's Justice Department , and supported by the Department of Education , Obama's guidance that federal nondiscrimination laws, under title IX, allowing students to choose where they go to the bathroom based on their gender identity, was dismissed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC