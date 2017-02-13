In Pictures: VOCES8 returns to Westport
Recently married Andrea Haines, soprano, is all smiles as she prepares her hair before the performance of the British choral group VOCES8 at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Westport, Conn. less Recently married Andrea Haines, soprano, is all smiles as she prepares her hair before the performance of the British choral group VOCES8 at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in ... more Members, from left Barnaby Smith and Jonathan Pacey, and their U.S. agent Derrick McBride, watch a musical performance on the Net before the performance of the British choral group VOCES8 at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Westport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|59 min
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|SUPERGIRL LAROSE
|741
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Mon
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC