In Pictures: Jazz Jam held at Westport Arts Center
In a session dedicated to former Westporter and legendary jazz guitarist Larry Coryell , who died on Feb. 19, a group of astounding musicians gave out for a pick-up performance Sunday afternoon in Westport. For the seventh year in a row the Westport Arts Center hosted a Jazz Jam, with top musicians from the region stopping in to play to a small crowd in the gallery space.
