Highway roadwork Saturday in Fairfield County

Motorists should expect some delays Saturday on a number of area roadways that are scheduled for work until 3 p.m. According to the state Department of Transportation , the right southbound lane on the 5.5-mile stretch between Exit 31 in Stratford and Exit 24 in Fairfield will be closed. Also in Fairfield, the left northbound lane of the Merritt Parkway will be closed along the 7 miles between Exit 42 in Westport and Exit 46 in Fairfield.

