Grand list posts a 1.36% increase over 2015

The town's 2016 list of all taxable properties posted a 1.36 percent increase from the preceding year, according to figures released by the town Thursday. "This is very good news for Westport taxpayers and reflects the ongoing vibrancy and attractiveness of our community," First Selectman Jim Marpe in a statement released Feb. 2. "It also reinforces the need to invest in our public amenities such as the public schools, Compo Beach, Longshore Club Park, the Library, open space and the many other "crown jewels" that make Westport the community of choice for our current and future residents and businesses."

