Grand list posts a 1.36% increase ove...

Grand list posts a 1.36% increase over 2015

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Westport News

The town's 2016 list of all taxable properties posted a 1.36 percent increase from the preceding year, according to figures released by the town Thursday. "This is very good news for Westport taxpayers and reflects the ongoing vibrancy and attractiveness of our community," First Selectman Jim Marpe in a statement released Feb. 2. "It also reinforces the need to invest in our public amenities such as the public schools, Compo Beach, Longshore Club Park, the Library, open space and the many other "crown jewels" that make Westport the community of choice for our current and future residents and businesses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid... 6 min lifeisshort 2
News Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ... 16 min thegenuinephyllis 2
News Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'... 22 min BPT 1
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... 15 hr Mommy warning 4
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 17 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... 17 hr BPT 1
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 19 hr Afrikan American 21
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC