GoFundMe Page Created For Family Of Westport Teen Killed In Pakistan Crash

A GoFundMe page has been created to support a Westport family whose teenage daughter was killed in a car crash in Pakistan. Reda Gul, 19 and a 2016 graduate of Staples High School, was killed in the accident last week.

