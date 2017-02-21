GoFundMe Page Created For Family Of Westport Teen Killed In Pakistan Crash
A GoFundMe page has been created to support a Westport family whose teenage daughter was killed in a car crash in Pakistan. Reda Gul, 19 and a 2016 graduate of Staples High School, was killed in the accident last week.
