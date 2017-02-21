Get to know... Deputy Town Clerk Ruth Cavayero

Sensitive issues, including births and deaths, constantly come through the town clerk's office, and for 24 years Ruth Cavayero has been a constant and calming guide for residents. "They can be pretty emotional... and the ability to calm them down, ease their mind, get to the bottom of what they really need, guide them, sometimes people don't even know the exact question they need to ask, so it's a process of asking certain questions so that you can really get to the bottom of what they need and then they're very grateful when that happens," Cavayero, the 62-year-old deputy town clerk said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.