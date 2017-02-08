Flyer found on lawns and driveways in...

Flyer found on lawns and driveways in various Fairfield County towns on Monday, February 6, 2017.

On Monday morning, residents from four different towns awoke to find the same prejudiced message awaiting them in their driveways, police said. All along the Newtown Turnpike area spanning Wilton, Weston, Westport and Norwalk, homeowners found white supremacist fliers littering their driveways and mailboxes.

