Firefighters from numerous towns battle Wilton house fire
Wilton firefighters respond to a single-family house on fire on Shadow Lane Thursday evening in Wilton. The surrounding towns of Ridgefield, Georgetown, Norwalk, Weston New Canaan and Westport provided mutual aid and extra tanker trucks to battle the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|10 hr
|Mommy warning
|4
|Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|15 hr
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|15 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC