February Thaw: Temps Warm Up To Near 60 Degrees In Westport
High temperatures will approach record high levels Sunday across Fairfield County, as warm air and strong sun melts the remaining snowpack on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. On Sunday, area residents are enjoying a high of about 60 degrees - the record high of 61 degrees was set in 1997, the weather service said.
