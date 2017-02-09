Fatal Westport fall probe leads to Stratford contractor's...
An investigation to a fatal fall during a roofing job in December has lead to the arrest of a Stratford contrator for not having a license. At around 1 p.m. Dec. 4, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded to a Norwalk Avenue address on a report that two male workers fell off a three-story roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|18 hr
|tony g
|15
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Woman bit by police dog sues Bridgeport
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|With Borders Open, a Syrian Family Arrives in B...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Lawyer drives car into pond (Dec '07)
|23 hr
|lawyers gone wild
|62
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC