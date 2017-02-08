Easton Police: Westport Man Charged W...

Easton Police: Westport Man Charged With Drunk Driving

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

EASTON, Conn., -- A Westport man found shoeless outside of his vehicle following a Jan. 15 accident that blew out all the windows from his vehicle in a violent accident was charged with operating under the influence, Easton Police said. Charged with operating under the influence, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to drive right is Steven A. Anastasia, 33, of 67 Hales Court.

