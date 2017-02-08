Easton Police: Westport Man Charged With Drunk Driving
EASTON, Conn., -- A Westport man found shoeless outside of his vehicle following a Jan. 15 accident that blew out all the windows from his vehicle in a violent accident was charged with operating under the influence, Easton Police said. Charged with operating under the influence, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to drive right is Steven A. Anastasia, 33, of 67 Hales Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|1 hr
|BPT
|3
|superman casoria
|1 hr
|BPT
|7
|Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to Save the C...
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|8 hr
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|8 hr
|Sad
|1
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Tuition-free college gains ground
|18 hr
|Community Disorga...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC