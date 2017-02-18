Cubans: The migrants that liberals love to deport
Look at this number:680 Cuban migrants denied asylum and returned to their island prison in the past eight weeks. Yesterday, the Associated Press falsely reported that the Trumpinator was about to use the National Guard to round up migrants, and even though the news was proven to be"fake"almost immediately, the usual subjects went ballistic, and are still raging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|44
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|9 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Sat
|Pedro
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC