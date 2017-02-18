Cubans: The migrants that liberals lo...

Cubans: The migrants that liberals love to deport

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Babalu Blog

Look at this number:680 Cuban migrants denied asylum and returned to their island prison in the past eight weeks. Yesterday, the Associated Press falsely reported that the Trumpinator was about to use the National Guard to round up migrants, and even though the news was proven to be"fake"almost immediately, the usual subjects went ballistic, and are still raging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 9 hr Long Island Liberal 44
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch 9 hr Long Island Liberal 2
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... Sun BPT 1
the old Barkers (Sep '08) Sat DavA 743
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... Sat Pedro 3
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners Sat Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... Sat Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC