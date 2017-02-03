Conn College grad charged with terrorizing school bus in Fairfield
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: FAIRFIELD - A former Forbes Magazine publisher is facing charges after police say he attacked a bus full of elementary school children in Connecticut. The Connecticut Post reports 64-year-old James Berrien of Westport was charged Tuesday with breach of peace and disorderly conduct for a Dec. 21 road rage incident.
