Conn College grad charged with terrorizing school bus in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A former Forbes Magazine publisher is facing charges after police say he attacked a bus full of elementary school children in Connecticut. The Connecticut Post reports 64-year-old James Berrien of Westport was charged Tuesday with breach of peace and disorderly conduct for a Dec. 21 road rage incident.

