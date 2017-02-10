Community Channel: Awards, honors and more
From left, Yaen Eliasoph of Fairfield, Tucker Mays of Westport, and Emil Meshberg of Fairfield, enjoy the opening of the show "Adolf Dehn: Midcentury Manhattan" at Fairfield University's Bellarmine Hall Art Galleries, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Fairfield, Conn. less From left, Yaen Eliasoph of Fairfield, Tucker Mays of Westport, and Emil Meshberg of Fairfield, enjoy the opening of the show "Adolf Dehn: Midcentury Manhattan" at Fairfield University's Bellarmine Hall Art ... more Joel Sobelson of Weston won a Best in Show for his piece in the Rowayton Arts Center's "Beyond Brushwork" exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mayor Joe Ganim in front of in his office in Br...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Thu
|tony g
|15
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Woman bit by police dog sues Bridgeport
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC