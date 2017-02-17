Comings & Goings: Stanton Miles to 1803 Post Road East
Stanton Miles, a Westport mainstay for 65 years as purveyor of home decorating and power vacuum service and sales, has relocated to 1803 Post Road East across from Stop & Shop. It was formerly located at 1620 Post Road East.
