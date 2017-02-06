Children's Book Author to Appear at W...

Children's Book Author to Appear at Westport Country Playhouse's Twinkle Tames a Dragon

Westport Country Playhouse will host a book signing by Katharine Holabird, author of the children's book series "Angelina Ballerina" and "Twinkle," on Sunday, February 12, from 2 to 3:45 p.m., in the lobby, between performances of the musical "Twinkle Tames a Dragon," based on Holabird's newest book. Books from the "Angelina Ballerina" and "Twinkle" series will be available for purchase, or children may bring copies from their own collections for the author's signature.

