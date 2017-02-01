CDOT Launches Merritt Newtown Turnpike Bridge Project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation today announced closures connected with the start of a utility upgrade project on the Newtown Turnpike Bridge over the Merritt Parkway in Westport. A year ago, a CDOT engineer cited deterioration on the Newtown Turnpike Bridge that could lead to capstone and fascia falling hazards.
