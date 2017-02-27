Calling All Innovators - Sixth Annual Maker Faire Set
Inventors and creative types of all stripes are being solicited for the sixth annual Maker Faire Westport scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at the Westport Library, organizers announced. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library and Jesup Green, is being co-sponsored by the Westport Library and Remarkable STEAM, a Connecticut organization promoting innovation in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
