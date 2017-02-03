Bridgeport Man Accused of Using Fake ...

Bridgeport Man Accused of Using Fake License to Steal Packages

A Bridgeport man is accused of stealing a Westport homeowner's identity, and their packages. Police say that, in October of last year, Leeroy Maragh stole packages being delivered to a Westport home.

