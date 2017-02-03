Arts Center Gala Theme is 'Martini Madness'

The Westport Arts Center has announced the theme of "Martini Madness" for its annual fundraiser gala that will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport. Tickets will go on sale March 2. The gala will pay tribute to "the role Westport played during the creative heyday of the 1950s and 1960s, celebrating Westport's distinctive identity as a creative center steeped in a long history of artists, illustrators and creative executives," an announcement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.