Artistic Pet

Westport artist Nina Bentley today caresses one of her artistic animals from her "Adopt-A-Pet" collection on the final day of a three-artist exhibit at the Silvermine Arts Center, New Canaan. The exhibit, "Flights of Fantasy and Games Changes" also includes works by former Westport resident Jane Lubin, and Kim Hanna of Delaware.

