Artistic Pet
Westport artist Nina Bentley today caresses one of her artistic animals from her "Adopt-A-Pet" collection on the final day of a three-artist exhibit at the Silvermine Arts Center, New Canaan. The exhibit, "Flights of Fantasy and Games Changes" also includes works by former Westport resident Jane Lubin, and Kim Hanna of Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|3 hr
|lifeisshort
|4
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|15 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|44
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|15 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Feb 18
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|Feb 18
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC