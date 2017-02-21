Anonymous Option Offered on White Privilege Essay
Because of harassment messages received about its white diversity high school essay contest, TEAM Westport today announced that applicants would be allowed to remain anonymous to the public if they desire. TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey appeared on CNN on Feb. 11 to discuss the white privilege high school essay contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08)
|8 hr
|BPT
|256
|Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Tue
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Tue
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Tue
|HeyItsAsh
|32
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC