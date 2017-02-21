Anonymous Option Offered on White Pri...

Anonymous Option Offered on White Privilege Essay

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Because of harassment messages received about its white diversity high school essay contest, TEAM Westport today announced that applicants would be allowed to remain anonymous to the public if they desire. TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey appeared on CNN on Feb. 11 to discuss the white privilege high school essay contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08) 8 hr BPT 256
News Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals Wed BPT 1
News Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies Wed BPT 1
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Wed BPT 1
News Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid... Tue Erik 2
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... Tue Long Island Liberal 3
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Tue HeyItsAsh 32
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC