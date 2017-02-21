An Eversource lineman on the job in A...

An Eversource lineman on the job in April 2016 in Westport, Conn.

Read more: Connecticut Post

Eversource Energy is readying for a critical series of hearings in New Hampshire that will determine if the company can proceed as planned with its Northern Pass project to import electricity to New England generated by dams in Canada. Eighteen months after New England's largest utility filed its Northern Pass proposal with regulators, New Hampshire has scheduled hearings beginning April 4 and extending through July, promising a decision by the end of September.

