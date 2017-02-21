A view of the Saugatuck Swing Bridge in Westport, Conn. in August.
A map shows the proposed Bridge Street National Register District nomination boundary. The area includes property near the historic Saugatuck Swing Bridge in Westport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|3 hr
|BPT
|4
|Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Br...
|3 hr
|BPT
|3
|False rape charges again expose injustice of ca...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|4 hr
|Win Big
|10
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|4 hr
|Win Big
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|4 hr
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC