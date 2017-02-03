A Special Wear Red Day Proclamation
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today joined Town Hall employees in wearing red as he proclaimed the day Wear Red Day for Women in Westport. The event is promoted by the American Heart Association to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ...
|8 hr
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|8 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid...
|14 hr
|lifeisshort
|2
|Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr...
|Thu
|Mommy warning
|4
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC