Winfield Street Deli Serves Up Taste Of Italy At Newest Westport Location
The following month, the Stamford resident took over the reins at Winfield Street Deli in East Norwalk and, in February 2016, christened a sister eatery, Winfield Street Espresso & Panini Bar in a prime storefront near the Westport train station. But Donatti shows no signs of slowing down: He's celebrating the New Year with a third Winfield Street Deli, formerly Art's Deli in bustling downtown Westport.
