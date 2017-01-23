Wilton, Westport set annual youth leadership conference
Wilton Youth Council and C.O.D.E.S. and the Town of Westport's Teen Awareness Group of Staples High School are hosting the sixth annual youth leadership conference at Trackside Teen Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2-5 p.m. The conference is open to high school students. The three-hour event will feature keynote speaker Tracey Masella , program manager at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.
