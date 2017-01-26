WHS Debuts 'School Days' on Sunday

WHS Debuts 'School Days' on Sunday

The Westport Historical Society presents a new exhibit highlighting the evolution of education in Westport from 1703 to the present. The exhibit will bring back many school day memories as well as focus on Westport's growth as an exceptional community for learning.

