White privilege' topic of teen essay contest
TEAM Westport and The Westport Library are co-sponsoring the fourth annual Teen Diversity Essay Contest for students in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 who attend Staples High School or another school in Westport, or reside in Westport and attend school elsewhere. The focus of this fourth essay contest is the issue of "white privilege," which surfaced as a topic during the recent presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|17 hr
|ffctguitar
|11
|President Barack Obama stands with Democratic c...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|Fri
|BPT
|5
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|Thu
|BPT
|3
|superman casoria
|Jan 19
|superman casoria
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC