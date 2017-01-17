White privilege' topic of teen essay contest

White privilege' topic of teen essay ...

TEAM Westport and The Westport Library are co-sponsoring the fourth annual Teen Diversity Essay Contest for students in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 who attend Staples High School or another school in Westport, or reside in Westport and attend school elsewhere. The focus of this fourth essay contest is the issue of "white privilege," which surfaced as a topic during the recent presidential election.

