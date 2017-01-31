'White Privilege' Essay Contest Criticized for Wrong Reasons
I hoped not. Really I did. I hoped, when I saw that a woman named Bari Reiner had told an Associated Press journalist that her Connecticut town shouldn't have a high school student "white privilege" essay contest because the town doesn't ban black people, that the woman with this deeply unfortunate #take would not be One of Us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|22 min
|a-citizen
|500
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|1 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco...
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport Woman Charged With Snatching Autisti...
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Record warm January in Bridgeport
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe...
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC